Teen driving stolen car dies in southwest Charlotte crash, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash early Sunday morning involving a stolen vehicle left a 15-year-old dead, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to the CMPD, the crash happened at 12:19 a.m. on South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte.

Investigators said a teen behind the wheel of a Kia Optima was speeding on South Tryon Street when he lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a GMC Acadia on the front driver’s side.

The teen, identified as Ri’chard Anthony Donnell Davis, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to the CMPD.

Police said the driver of the GMC Acadia was taken to Atrium Health Main with serious injuries.

According to investigators, the Kia Optima the victim was driving was reported stolen two days earlier.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-2169, extension 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling (704) 334-1600.

