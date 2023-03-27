PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Teen driving stolen car dies in southwest Charlotte crash, police say

The driver of a GMC Acadia suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to police.
CMPD-generic
CMPD-generic(John Sparks / WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash early Sunday morning involving a stolen vehicle left a 15-year-old dead, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to the CMPD, the crash happened at 12:19 a.m. on South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte.

Investigators said a teen behind the wheel of a Kia Optima was speeding on South Tryon Street when he lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a GMC Acadia on the front driver’s side.

The teen, identified as Ri’chard Anthony Donnell Davis, 15, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to the CMPD.

Police said the driver of the GMC Acadia was taken to Atrium Health Main with serious injuries.

According to investigators, the Kia Optima the victim was driving was reported stolen two days earlier.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-2169, extension 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling (704) 334-1600.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this case as they come in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
Gastonia Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting off Osceola Street.
1 dead, 1 injured in Gastonia officer-involved shooting
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide off Cherrycrest Lane.
South Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home

Latest News

Some lanes had reopened after a crash involving a FedEx truck at the outer loop of Interstate...
Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte
Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte
Gas prices in Charlotte and across the state climbed over the last week.
Charlotte gas prices climb nearly 11 cents over past week
FedEx truck hanging off bridge closes part of I-485 outer in Charlotte