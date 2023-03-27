State seeking death penalty for man charged with fatal stabbing of hemp store clerk

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Ben David says the state is seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the fatal stabbing of a hemp store clerk in August of last year.

Charles Michael Haywood, 22, appeared in court on Monday, March 27, and will be charged with capital murder.

Margaret Bracey was working alone at Exotic Hemp Company when Haywood entered the store. Surveillance video shows Haywood asking her about hemp products before taking out a knife and demanding she opens the cash register.

