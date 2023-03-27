Spencer launches CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer has opened the Spencer Housing Rehabilitation Program. Eligible homeowners are invited to apply for funding by Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 12:00 noon.

The Program Guidelines, Application Instructions, and Application Form are available at spencernc.gov/CDBG. Hard copies can be picked up at Town Hall, 460 South Salisbury Avenue.

The Town of Spencer was awarded a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant for Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. These funds are available to finance the rehabilitation of up to ten owner-occupied homes in Spencer. Rental or investment properties are not eligible.

Eligible projects include repairs to deteriorated building systems such as foundations, floors, walls, roofs, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, windows/doors, and more. For complete details about the program, including information on all eligible rehabilitation projects, application and eligibility requirements, income requirements, terms of financial assistance, and the application review and selection process, please review the full Program Guidelines.

The Town has maintained an interest list since CDBG funding was awarded in late 2020, and mailed or delivered complete program and application information to several dozen interested property owners on March 9. Although the Town anticipates a high level of interest in this program, funding is limited and not all applicants will be selected. Assistance will be prioritized for lower-income households with significant home repair needs.

All inquiries and application submittals should be directed to Program Administrator Kyle Harris at kharris@spencernc.gov or 704-633-2231 #20. Completed applications can be submitted three ways:

Emailed to kharris@spencernc.gov

Mailed to: Kyle Harris, Town of Spencer, P.O. Box 45, Spencer NC 28159-0045

Hand-delivered at the front desk of Town Hall, 460 South Salisbury Avenue, weekdays 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information go to spencernc.gov/CDBG or call 704-633-2231.

