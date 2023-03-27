SLED investigating after late-night shooting at SC State, university adds security measures

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Monday afternoon South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers announced additional security measures.

The move comes after a shooting over the weekend that sent the campus into lockdown. Conyers said,

“The welfare of the campus community is our foremost priority at SC State.”

He continued, “We have devoted considerable resources to both physical enhancements to the campus and additional personnel.

“We also are asking our students and employees to join us in maintaining a safe environment by always remaining alert and aware of their surroundings. The ‘see something, say something’ principle is crucial as we work together to keep everyone safe,” Conyers said.

The new safety measures include:

No Non-student visitation after 9 p.m.

Increased health and safety inspections at campus housing.

Employment of six armed guards at entry gates and high-risk locations to assist police during night patrols.

A 24-hour monitoring center to display activity on campus security cameras.

Additional lighting and fencing at Hugine Suites and across the campus.

Other measures announced include:

Expediting the opening of the Joint Community Policing Station at Goff and Buckley St

Expedited judiciary proceedings for students violating campus housing and safety policies.

Continued enforcement of a 10 p.m. noise curfew and vehicle decal checks.

Continued enforcement of university policy for unauthorized visitors and parties.

A shooting on campus sent SC State into lockdown over the weekend.

The university said the campus was locked down at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March, 25th. Police received reports of shots fired near the Hugine Suites student apartment complex.

The university said a video camera captured photos and a license plate of potential suspects. SLED has been requested to assist in the investigation.

The lockdown lifted at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The university said it is holding a campus safety and security meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the engineering auditorium. The emergency meeting will include Campus police, President Conyers, and student affairs. Organizers said the private meeting will have an opportunity for students to ask questions and voice concerns.

