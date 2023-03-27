PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

SLED investigating after late-night shooting at SC State, university adds security measures

SC State
SC State(Live 5)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Monday afternoon South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers announced additional security measures.

The move comes after a shooting over the weekend that sent the campus into lockdown. Conyers said,

“The welfare of the campus community is our foremost priority at SC State.”

He continued, “We have devoted considerable resources to both physical enhancements to the campus and additional personnel.

“We also are asking our students and employees to join us in maintaining a safe environment by always remaining alert and aware of their surroundings. The ‘see something, say something’ principle is crucial as we work together to keep everyone safe,” Conyers said.

The new safety measures include:

  • No Non-student visitation after 9 p.m.
  • Increased health and safety inspections at campus housing.
  • Employment of six armed guards at entry gates and high-risk locations to assist police during night patrols.
  • A 24-hour monitoring center to display activity on campus security cameras.
  • Additional lighting and fencing at Hugine Suites and across the campus.

Other measures announced include:

  • Expediting the opening of the Joint Community Policing Station at Goff and Buckley St
  • Expedited judiciary proceedings for students violating campus housing and safety policies.
  • Continued enforcement of a 10 p.m. noise curfew and vehicle decal checks.
  • Continued enforcement of university policy for unauthorized visitors and parties.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A shooting on campus sent SC State into lockdown over the weekend.

The university said the campus was locked down at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March, 25th. Police received reports of shots fired near the Hugine Suites student apartment complex.

The university said a video camera captured photos and a license plate of potential suspects. SLED has been requested to assist in the investigation.

The lockdown lifted at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The university said it is holding a campus safety and security meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the engineering auditorium. The emergency meeting will include Campus police, President Conyers, and student affairs. Organizers said the private meeting will have an opportunity for students to ask questions and voice concerns.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
Some lanes had reopened after a crash involving a FedEx truck at the outer loop of Interstate...
Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte
Gastonia Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting off Osceola Street.
Police: Suspect killed by Gastonia officers injured 2 others
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

Thobani Viki
Marijuana, alcohol found with substitute teacher in Iredell Co.
We went on a cloudy day, but on a clear day you can see the Uptown skyline and Carowinds'...
Hestia is Ballantyne’s newest rooftop restaurant
Bus #372 is now out of service until tests are completed.
School system says no final determination on how bus driver, eight students got sick on bus Friday
North Carolina Zoo officials announced the zoo is evacuating due to a security threat on...
North Carolina Zoo evacuated, closed due to security threat
Police are investigating the incident.
Kannapolis Police looking for people in three vehicles firing at each other on Sunday afternoon