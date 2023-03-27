PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Remembering Jason & Chip

Second arrest made in Salisbury bowling alley parking lot shooting

William Isaac Darry Sanders
William Isaac Darry Sanders(Salisbury Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury police have charged a second person in connection with a bowling alley shooting.

William Isaac Darry Sanders was arrested Sunday for his role in the shooting at the Woodleaf Lanes parking lot.

[Previous coverage: One person shot at Salisbury bowling center parking lot]

Dannie Lee Owens Jr. was struck but his injuries were minor, officials said.

Sanders was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, assault with serious bodily injury, assault on a female, larceny from person, larceny of firearm, larceny motor vehicle and possession of firearm by felon.

He was issued a $210,000 bond.

His arrest comes almost a week after the arrest of Nhekiyi Chambers. She is accused of trying to burn Owens’ car, which had been reported stolen. She was charged with felony accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department.

