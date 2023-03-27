School system says no final determination on how bus driver, eight students got sick on bus Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools said on Monday in a statement that more tests will have to be completed before it can determine what made a school bus driver and eight students sick on the bus on Friday afternoon.

When bus #372 from Hanford-Dole Elementary pulled into the Miller’s Ferry Fire Department on Long Ferry Road for its usual stop, firefighters had to begin treating those who were sick.

“One was actually vomiting out the window. One was more or less passed out on the floor,” said Assistant Chief Bobby Fox. “We did a blood-gas check on them, and found all of their CO levels were elevated.”

The drivers and the eight students were all taken to the hospital where they were treated and later released.

On Monday, a spokesperson with Rowan-Salisbury Schools gave this update: “The Fire Department tested several times for CO and found no trace On the bus). Further investigation is underway. We will perform several tests with a CO meter while following the corresponding route. Our findings will determine the timeframe in which we place the bus back in service.”

Bus #372 is an International CE Bus, built in 2015, then placed into service by Rowan-Salisbury Schools during the 2015/2016 school year. It was last inspected one week ago today and passed with no issues, according to the school system.

“I think the bus driver did an excellent job, he immediately recognized that he had children with issues. Luckily he was where he was and we were able to take care of it,” Fox added.

