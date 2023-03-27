Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting at the Covenant Presbyterian School has left three students, three adults, and the shooter dead.

The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman and a former student, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The victims have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all children, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

Related coverage

Reaction to news of the tragic shooting is pouring in from all over the country, including President Biden and the First Lady.

Another school shooting. I am truly without words — our children deserve better.



We stand — all of us — with Nashville. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 27, 2023

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Mayor John Cooper are also among those who have acknowledged the shooting and offered their support.

In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting.



My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you.



As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 27, 2023

I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene.



As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 27, 2023

We are heartbroken by the senseless loss of life at Covenant School today. We offer our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and the entire Covenant School community. — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 27, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the incident at the Convenant School in Nashville this morning! Our hearts are heavy for the community and the families impacted this tragic incident! pic.twitter.com/A1l3O7H7iu — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) March 27, 2023

Chuck & I are heartbroken to hear about the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville.



My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist.



Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 27, 2023

Devastated and heartbroken about the tragic news at Covenant School. I'm grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions. I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials & available to anyone needing assistance. — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) March 27, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of The Covenant School shooting and the broader community impacted by this profound tragedy.



2/2 pic.twitter.com/jyU4ndetdz — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) March 27, 2023

I am heartbroken and sick over the lives lost today at Covenant School. I’m praying for comfort and peace for all those affected in our community 🙏🏾♥️ — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) March 27, 2023

Our office is devastated by this morning’s tragedy and the loss of innocent lives at Covenant School. We are grateful for our @MNPD and @NashvilleFD partners who quickly acted to prevent further harm. — U.S Attorney-Middle District of Tennessee (@USAO_MDTN) March 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.