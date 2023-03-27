PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville

The shooting left three children, three adults and the shooter dead.
John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting at the Covenant Presbyterian School has left three students, three adults, and the shooter dead.

The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman and a former student, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The victims have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all children, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

Related coverage

Reaction to news of the tragic shooting is pouring in from all over the country, including President Biden and the First Lady.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Mayor John Cooper are also among those who have acknowledged the shooting and offered their support.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
Some lanes had reopened after a crash involving a FedEx truck at the outer loop of Interstate...
Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte
Gastonia Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting off Osceola Street.
Police: Suspect killed by Gastonia officers injured 2 others
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

CATS Interim-CEO Brent Cagle sits down for a one-on-one interview with WBTV Investigative...
CATS Interim-CEO on failures to maintain trains: “I’ll never know exactly why.”
Students led away from the scene of a school shooting in Nashville.
Woman, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
Rowan EMS was called to care for the children.
Again? Students report feeing sick on second school bus following similar incident on Friday
Candlelight vigil (generic)
Vigils to be held for students, staff lost during Covenant School shooting
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home