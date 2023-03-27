Rain chances move out Monday, return Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances for showers will quickly decrease for this evening but quickly return as early as Tuesday evening. After Tuesday, high pressure will build across the southeast giving us a few dry days before the chances for rain return on Saturday.

• Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers late

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, not as warm

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant

Tonight, starts our mostly clear but clouds will increase during the overnight; lows will range from the lower 40s in the mountains to upper 40s in Charlotte. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

(WBTV)

Late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night some passing showers will move through our area, ending before Wednesday morning. High pressure will build in for Wednesday and Thursday giving us beautiful, dry conditions with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday looks partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return on Saturday; expect highs in the upper 70s. Sunday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.