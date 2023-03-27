Powerball ticket worth $100,000 bought in Gastonia expiring soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Check your Powerball tickets – an unclaimed ticket bought in Gastonia worth $100,000 is expiring soon.

The $3 Power Play ticket was purchased for the Oct. 5 drawing and will expire on April 4. It was sold at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on 7015 Union Road in Gastonia.

The ticket matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing to win the $100,000 prize. The winning numbers for the drawing were 26-30-33-37-62-6.

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery, in a press release. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. April 4. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the Oct. 5 drawing.

For more information, visit the North Carolina Education Lottery website.

