CMPD: bystander ‘grazed’ by bullet in Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Southwest Charlotte on Monday afternoon. According to Major JD Thomas, police responded to a neighborhood after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

Thomas said the incident was between a bail bondsman company and another suspect and both parties opened gunfire on each other.

The scene is near 14705 Superior Street in Charlotte and the shooting was not related to anyone in the community according to police, one of the suspects lives nearby but not in the neighborhood where the shooting took place.

Police say there is no longer any threat to the public and three guns were recovered.

This is just down the road from River Gate Elementary School off Hamilton Road.

WBTV can see police and MEDIC on the scene and right now police say one person has life-threatening injuries.

