Owl rescued by Eau Claire Police

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This weekend wasn’t a hoot for one bird in Eau Claire.

According to a Facebook post on the Eau Claire Police Department’s page, officers rescued one little owl.

Officers said they found the bird lying face down after they believe it ran into a window. They said the bird is currently being treated at a bird rehabilitation facility.

Of course, the police department had to give their new friend a name. They are calling him Hedwig.

