Owl rescued by Eau Claire Police
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This weekend wasn’t a hoot for one bird in Eau Claire.
According to a Facebook post on the Eau Claire Police Department’s page, officers rescued one little owl.
Officers said they found the bird lying face down after they believe it ran into a window. They said the bird is currently being treated at a bird rehabilitation facility.
Of course, the police department had to give their new friend a name. They are calling him Hedwig.
