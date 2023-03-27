PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Owl rescued by Eau Claire Police

The owl is currently being treated in a bird rehabilitation facility.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This weekend wasn’t a hoot for one bird in Eau Claire.

According to a Facebook post on the Eau Claire Police Department’s page, officers rescued one little owl.

Officers said they found the bird lying face down after they believe it ran into a window. They said the bird is currently being treated at a bird rehabilitation facility.

Of course, the police department had to give their new friend a name. They are calling him Hedwig.

Posted by Eau Claire Police Department on Sunday, March 26, 2023

