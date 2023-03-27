Northlake Mall increasing security measures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Northlake Mall is increasing its security measures, management announced Monday.

The mall will have five new security measures in collaboration with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s partnership:

Significantly increasing the amount of staff and visibility of off-duty police officer presence patrolling during operational hours

Escorted K-9 Patrol and Firearm Detection Unit

Large public view monitors, to be installed at Northlake Mall’s entrances and high-traffic areas

Upgrading the property’s 140 CCTV cameras

Adding vehicle recognition technology at vehicle entrances that cross references with CMPD’s programs

The changes come in the wake of multiple shootings in the mall over the last three months.

The changes are also in addition to other programs already in place, including onsite 24/7 security; a Youth Supervision Policy requiring all visitors under the age of 17 to be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m.; and regular active shooter training for all retailers and their employees.

“We have been proactively working with the CMPD to ensure the safety of our retailers, employees, and customers while working to prevent these events from happening in the future,” said Carmen D. Spinoso, Chairman and CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group in a press release. “We stand in partnership with our valued retailers in prioritizing the safety and well-being of Mall employees and the shoppers who enjoy our retail experience – and will continue to ensure that anyone who enters the Mall can do so comfortably.”

CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings also recently released a statement regarding Northlake Mall, saying “Northlake Mall has been a vigilant and dedicated partner on these incidents in ensuring a safe environment for our community. They are working with CMPD on several safety measures. Public safety remains our top priority, and we look to our continued work with the mall, area businesses, community members, and others as we address these incidents.”

Patrons of Northlake Mall will see these additional security measures as soon as April. Northlake Mall representatives also said they will be announcing new retail, dining, and entertainment partners in the coming months.

