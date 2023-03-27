Monday afternoon showers possible after overnight rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Following the heavy downpours we had early this morning, clouds will break for some sunshine today with much warmer afternoon readings in the upper 70s.

First Alert Weather Day : PM thundershower risk

Tuesday : Scattered showers, not as warm

Midweek : Sunshine, cooler temperatures

Saturday: Showers/thunderstorms may return

There is a small risk for a few more showers and perhaps even a gusty thunderstorm across the Piedmont during the later afternoon hours. That’s something we are monitoring, as the rain could impact the afternoon commute.

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. We had heavy rain overnight & while the sun will come back today, the day may end with a gusty shower or even a heavier thunderstorm. We're keeping an eye on it for you & will update thru the day. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/I0gPq7sYQd — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 27, 2023

Skies will clear tonight, and it will turn cooler with most neighborhoods dropping back into the 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with another round of late-day showers possible. Highs will be in the seasonal upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT: There may be a few more showers around the #CLT region today, especially during the afternoon hours & a few are likely to flare up Tuesday PM as well. Thereafter, we'll be tracking potential showers & t-storms on Saturday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/WCMjMNxFFi — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 27, 2023

Sunshine will dominate Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be cool with highs in the low to mid-60s before we rebound to near 70 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s before a new front brings a risk for more showers and storms on Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

