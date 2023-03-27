PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Monday afternoon showers possible after overnight rain

Afternoon temperatures will be up in the upper 70s.
It’s a First Alert Weather Day for Monday, as overnight rain means wet roads for the morning commute.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Following the heavy downpours we had early this morning, clouds will break for some sunshine today with much warmer afternoon readings in the upper 70s.

  • First Alert Weather Day: PM thundershower risk
  • Tuesday: Scattered showers, not as warm
  • Midweek: Sunshine, cooler temperatures
  • Saturday: Showers/thunderstorms may return

There is a small risk for a few more showers and perhaps even a gusty thunderstorm across the Piedmont during the later afternoon hours. That’s something we are monitoring, as the rain could impact the afternoon commute.

Skies will clear tonight, and it will turn cooler with most neighborhoods dropping back into the 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with another round of late-day showers possible. Highs will be in the seasonal upper 60s.

Sunshine will dominate Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be cool with highs in the low to mid-60s before we rebound to near 70 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s before a new front brings a risk for more showers and storms on Saturday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

