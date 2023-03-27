Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman.

According to the CMPD, the shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday at a home on Teresa Lane, which is just off Oakdale Road, in north Charlotte.

Investigators said the woman has been identified as Janna Lee Barnes, 24. According to CMPD officials, the shooting was the result of domestic violence.

The suspect, identified as Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr., 28, was still on the scene when police arrived, according to the CMPD.

Belk was interviewed by homicide detectives and later placed under arrest and charged with murder, a news release stated.

Officers are not looking for any additional suspects in the case.

CMPD believes a deadly shooting on Teresa Lane was the result of domestic violence.

Sunday evening’s homicide was the third in the city within a 48-hour span. A man was found dead near a cemetery on West 9th Street on Friday evening, while another person was killed on Cherrycrest Lane late Saturday night.

There have been 25 homicides in Charlotte so far in 2023.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.