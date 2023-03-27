Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Some lanes have reponed after a crash near Interstate 485 in Charlotte left part of a semi-truck hanging off a bridge for several hours early Monday morning.

That crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on the Westinghouse Boulevard overpass at the outer loop of I-485. A WBTV crew saw a FedEx truck that was hanging off the bridge following the crash.

By 6:45 a.m., all lanes at Westinghouse Boulevard and some lanes of the I-485 outer loop had reopened. The FedEx trailers were moved to the other side of the overpass.

The crash led to a fuel leak and a Hazmat team was called in to clean it up, according to Charlotte Fire.

Medic said no one was taken to the hospital following this crash.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

