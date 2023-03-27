Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Some lanes have reponed after a crash near Interstate 485 in Charlotte left part of a semi-truck hanging off a bridge for several hours early Monday morning.

That crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on the Westinghouse Boulevard overpass at the outer loop of I-485. A WBTV crew saw a FedEx truck that was hanging off the bridge following the crash.

By 6:45 a.m., all lanes at Westinghouse Boulevard and some lanes of the I-485 outer loop had reopened. The FedEx trailers were moved to the other side of the overpass.

Westinghouse Blvd has been reopened after being closed for almost three hours due to an accident that had a semi hanging off the bridge. pic.twitter.com/onGOxd0DR7 — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) March 27, 2023

The crash led to a fuel leak and a Hazmat team was called in to clean it up, according to Charlotte Fire.

Medic said no one was taken to the hospital following this crash.

