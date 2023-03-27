PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis Police looking for people in three vehicles firing at each other on Sunday afternoon

No injuries reported, according to police
Police are investigating the incident.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kannapolis are investigating after shots were fired between individuals in three separate vehicles. No injuries were reported, according to police.

According to witnesses three vehicles were traveling in the 800 block of Mountain Street near Village Park when the occupants of the vehicles began firing at each other.

Several rounds were exchanged between the three vehicles before they fled the area. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for the three vehicles:

A red or maroon Jeep or Ford Expedition

A white SUV

A black Honda sedan

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Arthur Reid at 704-920-4070 or areid@kannapolisnc.gov.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, the public can also contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or go to www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com. All information given to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Information leading to the location and arrest of any remaining wanted offenders can qualify the tipster for a reward of up to $1,000. All calls, texts and emails are masked and cannot be traced to ensure anonymity.

Several people who were in Village Park at the time contacted WBTV and took to social media to describe what they heard.

One person described 10-12 shots being fired. Another said her family had to cut short a child’s birthday party in one of the shelters after shots were heard, then described seeing shots hit the ground.

Another person who lives near the park was asking people to pray for the safety of others and that the police would be able to find the people who fired the shots.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

