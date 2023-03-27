Free seminar on hoarding offered by City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will host a virtual Fair Housing Lunch & Learn seminar from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28th.

The event’s speaker will be Anthony Hodges, Program Administrator – Adult and Aging Services Cabarrus County.

The presentation will be on Hoarding and topics will include:

- A New Chore (Deep Cleaning) Program

- Special Assistance In-Home Program

- Congregate Nutrition

The event is free to the public. To RSVP and receive the virtual link to the seminar, please visit bit.ly/registerkannapolis or contact Sherry Gordon at 704-920-4332 or sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.

