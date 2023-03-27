PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Some afternoon thunderstorms possible Monday

Today will feature a partial clearing of clouds with some sunshine for the afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 70s.
As a cold front moves in, there will be a chance for a few strong thunderstorms to develop.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a wet start this morning, a few thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon with more wet weather for parts of Tuesday.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Few PM thunderstorms
  • Tuesday: Increasing clouds, late PM showers
  • Midweek: Cool down/warm up

Today will feature a partial clearing of clouds with some sunshine for the afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 70s. As a cold front moves in, there will be a chance for a few strong thunderstorms to develop. Not everyone would see them, but it would be impactful for those who do.

Tuesday morning will start off cool near 50 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs cooler in the upper 60s. Showers will move in late Tuesday night and exit by early Wednesday.

Look for lots of sunshine between Wednesday and Friday with little to no rain chances and high temperatures warming back up to the upper 70s by the end of the work week.

We’re watching the potential for wet/unsettled weather on Saturday. Stay tuned for updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
Some lanes had reopened after a crash involving a FedEx truck at the outer loop of Interstate...
Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte
Gastonia Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting off Osceola Street.
Police: Suspect killed by Gastonia officers injured 2 others
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Some afternoon thunderstorms possible Monday
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. We had heavy rain overnight and while the sun will come...
Monday afternoon showers possible after overnight rain
Wet roads for morning commute after overnight rain
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday due to showers and storms early
First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday due to showers and storms early