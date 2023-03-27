First Alert Weather Day: Some afternoon thunderstorms possible Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a wet start this morning, a few thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon with more wet weather for parts of Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Few PM thunderstorms

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, late PM showers

Midweek: Cool down/warm up

Today will feature a partial clearing of clouds with some sunshine for the afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 70s. As a cold front moves in, there will be a chance for a few strong thunderstorms to develop. Not everyone would see them, but it would be impactful for those who do.

Tuesday morning will start off cool near 50 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs cooler in the upper 60s. Showers will move in late Tuesday night and exit by early Wednesday.

Look for lots of sunshine between Wednesday and Friday with little to no rain chances and high temperatures warming back up to the upper 70s by the end of the work week.

We’re watching the potential for wet/unsettled weather on Saturday. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

