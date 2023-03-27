Crown Legacy FC earns a point in inaugural match

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Crown Legacy FC earned a point in the Club’s inaugural match in MLS NEXT Pro against Huntsville City FC.

Forward Brandon Cambridge scored the first-ever goal for CLFC, netting a penalty in the 29th minute that was set up by a handball. Defender Nick Scardina scored a last second equalizer in the 93rd minute to force the match to kicks from the penalty mark in hopes of an additional point. Huntsville City FC took the additional point in the shootout, edging out Crown Legacy FC 4-3.

Charlotte FC Homegrowns Jack Neeley, Nimfasha Berchimas and Brian Romero each made their professional debuts in the match. Neeley and Berchimas were featured in the starting XI while Brian Romero joined the match in the 80th minute.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.