Crown Legacy FC earns a point in inaugural match

Charlotte FC's MLS Next Pro team earned a point in its inaugural match thanks to a stoppage time goal to earn a draw with Huntsville City FC before falling 4-3 in penalty kicks.(WBTV)
By Charlotte FC Communications
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Crown Legacy FC earned a point in the Club’s inaugural match in MLS NEXT Pro against Huntsville City FC.

Forward Brandon Cambridge scored the first-ever goal for CLFC, netting a penalty in the 29th minute that was set up by a handball. Defender Nick Scardina scored a last second equalizer in the 93rd minute to force the match to kicks from the penalty mark in hopes of an additional point. Huntsville City FC took the additional point in the shootout, edging out Crown Legacy FC 4-3.

Charlotte FC Homegrowns Jack Neeley, Nimfasha Berchimas and Brian Romero each made their professional debuts in the match. Neeley and Berchimas were featured in the starting XI while Brian Romero joined the match in the 80th minute.

