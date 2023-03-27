Crash involving FedEx truck closes part of I-485 outer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hazmat team has been called following an early-morning crash on Interstate 485 in Charlotte, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, four lanes of outer I-485 at Westinghouse Boulevard are closed due to the crash. A WBTV crew saw a FedEx truck that has hanging off the overpass following the crash.

The Hazmat team is clearing fuel from the overturned vehicle, firefighters said.

There are significant delays in the area and drivers are asked to use caution and find an alternate route.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.