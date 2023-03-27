Charlotte gas prices climb nearly 11 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 10.9 cents over the previous week, sitting at $3.32 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 75.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The cheapest station in the city is $2.89 per gallon as of March 26 while the most expensive is $3.89 a gallon, a difference of $1 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.30, up 10.7 cents from last week’s $3.20 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $4.19 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has dropped 0.3 cents, averaging $3.40 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While Colorado’s refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.