PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Celebration of Life planned for well-known local singer, musician

Chelsea Rhae Childers, 39, died unexpectedly on March 21
Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.
Chelsea-Rhae-Childers, 39, passed away last week.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Celebration of Life has been planned for a well-known local musician, singer and librarian in Salisbury. Chelsea Rhae Childers died unexpectedly following an accident at her home last week. Childers was 39.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 1, at First United Methodist Church, 217 S Church St. in Salisbury.

The family will receive friends 1-2pm. The service will begin at 2:00pm.

After the service there will be a gathering of friends and family at the church’s fellowship hall.

There is limited parking. There is on-street parking available along the nearby blocks, and there is a drop-off area for any who might be ambulatory-challenged.

Friends and family have also established this Go Fund Me appeal for those wishing to help with funeral and other expenses.

“We are raising funds to help the family with end-of-life costs: funeral and internment expenses, to name a few. Chelsea leaves behind her teenage daughter, her mother & stepdad, her father & stepmom, and perhaps a million friends. Chelsea Rhae’s circle of love never ceased to stop growing,” wrote friend Sue McHugh. “She was the most giving person one could meet and always had time, kindness, and a smile to share with all. We could not be more deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic loss.”

“Her extraordinary musical talent and her art filled her too-short life, and ours, with joy and light. She was a founding member of the Chickweed organization that helped so many. Her work with children is legendary. Her love for her fellow man and mankind cannot be matched.”

“Chelsea’s family is struggling to deal with this sudden and tragic loss, and we would like to protect them from additionally worrying about how to pay for an unexpected funeral and a service to honor the life of their loved one. Her mother has already stated that your gift towards honoring Chelsea is needed and appreciated. Her family, and truly no one, is prepared for the high cost of a funeral, and during this difficult time, we are reaching out to the community for help,” McHugh added.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Audie Lavonda Brack Belk Jr.
Man charged after woman shot to death at north Charlotte home
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
Some lanes had reopened after a crash involving a FedEx truck at the outer loop of Interstate...
Lanes reopen after crash involving FedEx truck at I-485 in Charlotte
Gastonia Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting off Osceola Street.
Police: Suspect killed by Gastonia officers injured 2 others
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

Police are investigating the incident.
Kannapolis Police looking for people in three vehicles firing at each other on Sunday afternoon
Rail trail along Charlotte's South End neighborhood
Verizon quietly fixes South End dead zone
Northlake Mall increasing security measures
Teen driving stolen car dies in southwest Charlotte crash, police say