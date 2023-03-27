Celebration of Life planned for well-known local singer, musician

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Celebration of Life has been planned for a well-known local musician, singer and librarian in Salisbury. Chelsea Rhae Childers died unexpectedly following an accident at her home last week. Childers was 39.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 1, at First United Methodist Church, 217 S Church St. in Salisbury.

The family will receive friends 1-2pm. The service will begin at 2:00pm.

After the service there will be a gathering of friends and family at the church’s fellowship hall.

There is limited parking. There is on-street parking available along the nearby blocks, and there is a drop-off area for any who might be ambulatory-challenged.

Friends and family have also established this Go Fund Me appeal for those wishing to help with funeral and other expenses.

“We are raising funds to help the family with end-of-life costs: funeral and internment expenses, to name a few. Chelsea leaves behind her teenage daughter, her mother & stepdad, her father & stepmom, and perhaps a million friends. Chelsea Rhae’s circle of love never ceased to stop growing,” wrote friend Sue McHugh. “She was the most giving person one could meet and always had time, kindness, and a smile to share with all. We could not be more deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic loss.”

“Her extraordinary musical talent and her art filled her too-short life, and ours, with joy and light. She was a founding member of the Chickweed organization that helped so many. Her work with children is legendary. Her love for her fellow man and mankind cannot be matched.”

“Chelsea’s family is struggling to deal with this sudden and tragic loss, and we would like to protect them from additionally worrying about how to pay for an unexpected funeral and a service to honor the life of their loved one. Her mother has already stated that your gift towards honoring Chelsea is needed and appreciated. Her family, and truly no one, is prepared for the high cost of a funeral, and during this difficult time, we are reaching out to the community for help,” McHugh added.

