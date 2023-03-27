PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Again? Students report feeing sick on second school bus following similar incident on Friday

Rowan EMS was called to care for the children.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second time in two days a Rowan-Salisbury school bus has student being treated by Rowan Emergency Services after they reported feeling sick.

On Monday afternoon at around 4:00 p.m., a bus making a stop at Miller’s Ferry Fire Department on Long Ferry Road reported that several students were complaining of feeling sick.

The students were taken inside the fire department as two ambulances arrived.

“Apparently there is something that’s making people get sick,” said mother Heather Newby. “It’s making kids have to go to the hospital. This is the second time it’s happened.”

This is not the same bus that was on the route on Friday when the bus driver and eight students were taken to the hospital and later released after getting sick.

“The kids that we took off the bus, they were placed in a classroom inside the fire department,” said Allen Cress, Chief of Rowan Emergency Services. “The kids that were feeling sick were took to a different area of the building and they were evaluated by paramedics. Their CO readings were not normal, but they weren’t considerably high.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

