Again? More students report feeling sick on different Rowan County school bus

WBTV is following breaking news.
By WBTV Web Staff and David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second time in two days a Rowan-Salisbury school bus has students being treated by Rowan Emergency Services after they reported feeling sick.

On Monday afternoon at around 4:00 p.m., a bus making a stop at Miller’s Ferry Fire Department on Long Ferry Road reported that several students were complaining of feeling sick.

The students were taken inside the fire department as two ambulances arrived.

This is not the same bus that was on the route on Friday when the bus driver and eight students were taken to the hospital and later released after getting sick.

WBTV’s David Whisenant has been following this story every step of the way. On the scene, WBTV spoke with firefighters to find out more about last week’s incident.

Firefighters say the students on Friday were throwing up, at least one was semi-conscious, and the students had elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

All were taken to the hospital, the school system confirms to WBTV that six of the eight students were released Friday night.

Right now, the school system says it cannot say for certain what caused the sickness and is doing more tests on that bus, which is not in service right now.

WBTV is working to get more information about these situations and bus information including how long they have been in service, inspection records, and more.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

