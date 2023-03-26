PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
South Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide off Cherrycrest Lane.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide off Cherrycrest Lane.(Alex Urquiza/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that killed one person and injured another Saturday night.

Officers say they were called around 10:30 p.m. to a home off the 5000 block of Cherrycrest Lane, just off Archdale Drive in south Charlotte.

They found two people were shot; one died at the scene and the other was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center but is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective C. Sinnott is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

