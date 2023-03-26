Rowan Helping Ministries celebrates annual Volunteer Banquet

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Helping Ministries recently held its annual volunteer banquet. The event was held at the First Baptist Church of Salisbury Ministry Center and honored the organization’s dedicated volunteers for their commitment and service to the community.

The banquet was attended by over 200 volunteers, Board members, and staff who came together to celebrate the devotion and generosity of Rowan Helping Ministries’ volunteer corps. Board Chair Dennis McCoy offered welcoming remarks and Pastor Jon DeBell led the gathering in prayer. The event featured a keynote address by Dr. Francis P. Koster, Ed.D who discussed “The Myth That Volunteers Are Not Paid.”

Director of Community Relations Raeshawn Palmer, Volunteer Manager Monica Seamon, Director of Crisis Assistance & Food Operations Kristine Wiles, and Education & Transitional Manager Jeanne LeMaster recognized the following volunteers for 2022:

Labe Sloop: Labe began volunteering at Rowan Helping Ministries in 2008. He serves as a Second Helping driver, distributes food at the organization’s West Pantry in Mt. Ulla, and is a volunteer grill master for the annual Ted Luther Memorial Golf Tournament.

Harold Moore: Harold, a retired VA mental health peer support specialist, conducts a popular weekly peer support group, called Wellness Recovery Action Plan, or WRAP, for Veterans at Rowan Helping Ministries. He also offers classes on coping and wellness as well as one-on-one support for shelter guests who are working to overcome mental health and other challenges.

Gethsemane Baptist Church: For over 30 years, generations of Gethsemane Baptist Church members have served in many volunteer roles. Every month, church members serve breakfast in Jeannie’s Kitchen, and every year the church participates in the Trick-or-Treat So Others May Eat annual food drive. Member John Ford serves on the Rowan Helping Ministries Faith Relations Committee.

Executive Director Kyna Grubb presented the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, awarded annually to North Carolinians who make a significant contribution to their community through volunteering, to three volunteers:

P.J. Ricks: P.J. has served Rowan Helping Ministries for over a decade by teaching weekly New Tomorrows classes, facilitating an advisory council for shelter guests, and serving on the Program Services Committee and Board of Directors.

Ric Hodge: Ric has volunteered over 3,200 hours for the administration team, assisting the Resource Development team each week with data entry, mailings, and organizational projects.

Matt Marsh: During COVID, Matt spearheaded numerous food drives and fundraising efforts and facilitated the meals provided to families temporarily housed at Hood Seminary. He has worked shifts for the warming shelter, hosts the Salisbury Rowan Runners Resolution Run, opens his home for an annual holiday house fundraiser, serves as Board Vice-Chair, is part of the Miracles on the Horizon Capital Campaign Committee, and chairs the Resource Development Committee.

The event was catered by Debbie Suggs Catering and L.A. Murph’s provided a variety of desserts.

