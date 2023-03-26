PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Reyes own-goal helps Charlotte notch 1-1 draw with Red Bulls

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — An own-goal by New York’s Andrés Reyes late in the second half helped Charlotte FC earn a 1-1 draw with the Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Elias Manoel scored in the 43rd minute to give the Red Bulls (1-1-3) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Manoel, who failed to score in his first 10 career appearances, has now scored three goals in his last two matches against Charlotte (1-3-1).

Charlotte pulled even in the 74th minute on an own-goal by Reyes.

New York outshot Charlotte 9-6 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.

George Marks finished with five saves for Charlotte. Carlos Coronel saved one shot for the Red Bulls, who have faced just seven shots on target through five matches.

New York, which opened with seven straight wins on the road last season, has gone 4-7-5 since.

The Red Bulls travel to play Atlanta United on Saturday. Charlotte hits the road to play Toronto FC on Saturday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

