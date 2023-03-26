Rain returns ahead of mid-week cooldown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be another warm day with chances for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. Another round of widespread rainfall will be possible tonight into Monday morning before we get a slight cooldown in the middle of the week.

First Alert Weather Day Today : Scattered showers & storms, warm

First Alert Weather Day Monday : AM showers & storms, PM clearing

Tuesday: Isolated showers, mild

We have a stalled cold front to our south so chances of scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast today. While the mountains and foothills stay mainly dry, Charlotte and the upstate of South Carolina will see the highest chances for rain. Highs will range from the mid-70s to near 80 degrees.

Today's outlook (First Alert Weather)

Our next cold front will head our way overnight into Monday, bringing a good chance for widespread rainfall and some rumbles of thunder Monday morning. Gradual clearing is expected by Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday look dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

7 day precipitation chances (First Alert Weather)

The chances for more scattered showers and thunderstorms will return for Friday into next weekend; expect highs in the 70s.

- Elissia Wilson

