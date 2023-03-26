PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain returns ahead of mid-week cooldown

Threats of storms has lead to First Alert Weather Days issued for Sunday and Monday.
We have a stalled cold front to our south so chances scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast today.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be another warm day with chances for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. Another round of widespread rainfall will be possible tonight into Monday morning before we get a slight cooldown in the middle of the week.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Scattered showers & storms, warm
  • First Alert Weather Day Monday: AM showers & storms, PM clearing
  • Tuesday: Isolated showers, mild

We have a stalled cold front to our south so chances of scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast today. While the mountains and foothills stay mainly dry, Charlotte and the upstate of South Carolina will see the highest chances for rain. Highs will range from the mid-70s to near 80 degrees.

Today's outlook
Today's outlook(First Alert Weather)

Our next cold front will head our way overnight into Monday, bringing a good chance for widespread rainfall and some rumbles of thunder Monday morning. Gradual clearing is expected by Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-70s.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday look dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

7 day precipitation chances
7 day precipitation chances(First Alert Weather)

The chances for more scattered showers and thunderstorms will return for Friday into next weekend; expect highs in the 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Elissia Wilson

