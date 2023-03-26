Police investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in north Charlotte on Sunday evening.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1000 block of Teresa Lane, which is just off Oakdale Road.

Police said the shooting was the result of a domestic violence assault.

Officers are not looking for any additional suspects in the case.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Sunday evening’s homicide is the third in the city within a 48-hour span. A man was found dead near a cemetery on West 9th Street on Friday evening, while another person was killed on Cherrycrest Lane late Saturday night.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by visiting their website.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.