PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Last Resort fire now at 5,200 acres and 34% containment

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.
There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.(North Carolina Forest Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Crews have continued to work around the clock to contain a fire that has been burning here in the East since Friday afternoon.

The North Carolina Forest Service says that the fire is estimated to be 5,200 acres and 34% contained as of 4:00 P.M. on Sunday.

Firefighting crews will continue efforts to improve containment lines and monitor conditions through the remainder of the operational period.

Easterly winds following Sunday’s weather front will push smoke impacts west of the fire area.

Communities between Roper and Caswell may be most impacted.

Overnight a combination of smoke and fog could lead to low visibility in some areas and drivers should allow for extra travel time due to the possibility of significant smoke Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, drivers should keep the following safety tips in mind if travel is necessary in foggy conditions:

  • Slow down. Allow extra time to reach your destination.
  • Make your vehicle visible to others in front of you and behind you. Use your low-beam headlights. Use fog lights if you have them.
  • Never use your high-beam lights. High-beam lights cause glares, making it more difficult to see what’s ahead of you on the road.
  • Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or change in traffic patterns.
  • To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.
  • In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.
  • If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency break, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the taillights are not illuminated so that other drivers don’t mistakenly run into you.

Operational resources working the fire include 66 personnel.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents concerned about tractor-trailers parking on Charlotte neighborhood road
Residents concerned about tractor-trailers parking on Charlotte neighborhood road
Police seized three guns, narcotics and cash in Charlotte, leading to a juvenile's arrest.
Juvenile arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, guns
Police are investigating a homicide on Friedheim Road in Rock Hill on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in Rock Hill shooting
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
Breaking News: Seven students, bus driver all got sick on bus #372 from Hanford Dole Elementary...
8 students, driver released from hospital after ‘medical emergency’ on Rowan County bus

Latest News

CMPD is investigating a homicide on Teresa Lane in north Charlotte.
Police investigating deadly shooting at north Charlotte home
A home on West Ridge Road in Rowan County has been ruled a total loss after a fire.
Five displaced after Rowan County fire, house ruled a total loss
1 killed, another seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash
Medic said one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on South Tryon...
1 killed, another seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash