Hippity Hop to the N.C. Transportation Museum for springtime family fun with the Easter Bunny

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The big bunny returns to the N.C. Transportation Museum in Spencer for four fun-filled days of eggcellent activities, train rides, egg hunts, and much more. Families will be delighted as the Easter Bunny rides along on the train for up close bunny encounters that will create fun memories.

The event will occur on April 1, 2, 7, and 8 at varying times. Take a leisurely 25-minute train around the museum’s 60-acre property with the Easter Bunny on board the train handing out treats for the kids. Experience additional activities such as crafts, inflatable games, operating model trains, and much more as you tour the museum’s exhibit buildings.

For an additional fee, guests can enjoy a special meet and greet meal with the Easter Bunny during breakfast, lunch, or for a snack. These opportunities will take place on a railroad dining car that is stationary and will not be on the moving train. General admission tickets are required to purchase a meal ticket. Breakfast will include bunny-shaped pancakes, sausage, and fruit cup with juice. Lunch includes bunny-shaped turkey sandwiches, carrots/ranch, fruit cup, and a cookie with juice. Snacks include bunny mobiles, goldfish crackers, and fruit cups with juice. Visit the website for meal pricing information.

Children and their families will love participating in our bunny trail-stop which at the last stop includes a special take-home treat. Professional photography packages are available during the event, but visitors are welcome to take their own photos as well.

“We are thrilled every year to offer families the opportunity to ride the train and spend some time with the Easter Bunny,” said Kelly Alexander, Executive Director. “The Easter Bunny Express is one of our many family-oriented events that mix our state’s transportation history with a lot of fun.”

Easter Egg Hunts will only be available on April 7 and 8. The egg hunts are included with general admission on these days. Don’t forget to bring your Easter basket!

General admission with the Easter Bunny Express train ride is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and active military, $14 for children 3-12, and free for children 2 and younger. Admission without the train ride is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and active military, $7 for children 3-12, and free for children 2 and younger. Admission and the train ride are both free to museum members, but advance ticket reservation is encouraged. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged for everyone who intends to ride the Easter Bunny Express train as a part of their experience.

For more information on this event and to purchase advance tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/easter-bunny-express. The ride will be held rain or shine. Taxes and fees apply.

