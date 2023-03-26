Five displaced after Rowan County fire, house ruled a total loss
The fire happened on West Ridge Road on Sunday afternoon.
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was destroyed following a major fire in Rowan County on Sunday.
According to fire officials, firefighters responded to a home on West Ridge Road just after 12:30 p.m.
Officials said the home is a total loss.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Red Cross is helping five people displaced from the home.
No injuries were reported.
