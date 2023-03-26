PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Five displaced after Rowan County fire, house ruled a total loss

The fire happened on West Ridge Road on Sunday afternoon.
A home on West Ridge Road in Rowan County has been ruled a total loss after a fire.
A home on West Ridge Road in Rowan County has been ruled a total loss after a fire.(Rowan County 990)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was destroyed following a major fire in Rowan County on Sunday.

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to a home on West Ridge Road just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the home is a total loss.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is helping five people displaced from the home.

No injuries were reported.

Related: 9 displaced from large residential fire in Rowan County

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents concerned about tractor-trailers parking on Charlotte neighborhood road
Residents concerned about tractor-trailers parking on Charlotte neighborhood road
Police seized three guns, narcotics and cash in Charlotte, leading to a juvenile's arrest.
Juvenile arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, guns
Police are investigating a homicide on Friedheim Road in Rock Hill on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in Rock Hill shooting
Breaking News: Seven students, bus driver all got sick on bus #372 from Hanford Dole Elementary...
8 students, driver released from hospital after ‘medical emergency’ on Rowan County bus
A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Kannapolis on Friday evening.
Man injured in drive-by shooting outside of Kannapolis store

Latest News

1 killed, another seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash
Medic said one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on South Tryon...
1 killed, another seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash
The event was held at the First Baptist Church of Salisbury Ministry Center and honored the...
Rowan Helping Ministries celebrates annual Volunteer Banquet
The Story Walk® allows families to enjoy reading while walking, riding, or running along...
Celebrating the Year of the Trail with Story Walks in Kannapolis