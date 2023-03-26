Five displaced after Rowan County fire, house ruled a total loss

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A house was destroyed following a major fire in Rowan County on Sunday.

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to a home on West Ridge Road just after 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the home is a total loss.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is helping five people displaced from the home.

No injuries were reported.

