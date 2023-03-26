First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday due to showers and storms early

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A series of frontal boundaries will move through the Carolinas for the start of the work week bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will briefly build across the southeast Wednesday through Friday giving us some pleasant and dry conditions before the chance for rain returns on Saturday.

First Alert Weather Day Tonight-Monday AM: Showers and storms early.

Tuesday: Isolated showers, not as warm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

The main concern for the overnight hours into Monday morning will be a warm front lifting north, likely bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms into our area.

7 day (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Some of these storms could briefly become severe producing frequent lightning and strong damaging winds. Lows will range from the lower 50s in the mountains to upper 50s in Charlotte.

Showers and storms should end shortly before or after sunrise.

By Monday afternoon expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

On Tuesday, the slow-moving cold front will push farther east bringing us a slight chance for isolated showers; afternoon highs will range from the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will build in for Wednesday and Thursday giving us beautiful, dry conditions with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday looks partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next weekend, chances for scattered showers will return on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday looks mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

