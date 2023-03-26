PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Celebrating the Year of the Trail with Story Walks in Kannapolis

By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - 2023 is the Year of the Trail in North Carolina and the City of Kannapolis is celebrating with Story Walks®. The Kannapolis Parks and Recreation Department encourages you to walk the City’s greenways and participate in Story Walks®. The Year of the Trail was designed by The Great Trails State Coalition to encourage individuals to get outside and explore North Carolina trails.

Each month from now through July, Story Walks® will be installed along different parks, greenways, walking paths, and trails throughout Kannapolis. The Story Walk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg Hubbard Library. The Story Walk® allows families to enjoy reading while walking, riding, or running along greenway trails in Kannapolis.

The first Story Walk® is the book, “There’s Only One You”, by Kathryn Heling, and is located along the Irish Buffalo Creek Greenway.At the start of the greenway, you will find the first two pages of a story displayed, read the pages, walk a few feet, then find and read the next pages. Continue along the trail until you have found and read all the pages of the book. It’s great fun for the whole family!Each month, a new story will be installed at a new location, so get out, celebrate the Year of the Trail, and enjoy the Kannapolis Story Walk®. In Kannapolis we encourage you to Discover a Healthy Life, both physically, socially, and mentally, in our many parks, greenways and nature area.

Full List of the Kannapolis Story Walk books:

March | There’s Only One You, by Kathryn Heling

April | Creating Kindness, by Rebecca Greene

May | Let’s Go on a Hike, by Katrina Lu

June | Our Great Big Backyard, by Laura Bush and Jenna Bush Hager

July | Adventures of Myrtle the Turtle, by Julie Jakeman

