Catawba College student receives Civitan Club scholarship

Garrison Jones, a Catawba College junior, received the Rev. Milton B. Faust Scholarship in...
Garrison Jones, a Catawba College junior, received the Rev. Milton B. Faust Scholarship in Education award.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Garrison Jones, a Catawba College junior, received the Rev. Milton B. Faust Scholarship in Education award. The Salisbury Civitan Club provides the Faust Scholarship to one student enrolled as a Teacher Education major or minor at Catawba each year.

Jones is majoring in History with a Secondary Education minor in Catawba’s School of Education. Catawba’s Teacher Education faculty select the student based on the criteria provided by the Civitan Club. Jones was selected due to his strong commitment to his coursework, his enthusiasm for the teaching profession, and his demonstration of character both ink and out of the classroom.

“Garrison demonstrates a heart of service in all his endeavors,” said Dr. Kim Creamer, Catawba’s Dean of Education, Social, and Behavioral Sciences. “His love of teaching and helping others shows in his interactions with his peers and students both inside and outside of the classroom. Beyond excelling in his coursework in preparing for his future teaching career, Garrison applies his teaching skills through his service as a coach in the Rowan-Salisbury community and as a teaching fellow for Catawba’s Freshman Seminar program.”

Dr. Melissa Tapp, Assistant Professor of Education added, “Garrison is an excellent student and a joy to have in class. He often provides some comedic relief to class sessions, while also asking thought provoking questions that lead to in depth discussions. His overall coursework, work ethic, and contributions in class are of a high standard and he is very deserving of this award.”

Jones was honored and presented with his award at a luncheon sponsored by the Salisbury Civitan Club. He was accompanied to the event by Dr. Christina Bissada, Assistant Professor of Teacher Education and Chair of Teacher Education Department at Catawba College.

