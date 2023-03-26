Barber-Scotia College officials discuss revitalization plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, Barber–Scotia College officials met to discuss their efforts to bring the 156-year-old college back to where it once was.

Board members responded to claims from the city that plans to revitalize the historically Black college in Concord were met with resistance, ultimately leading to a task force being dissolved.

They say that right now, the college is a diamond in the rough.

It’s been nearly 20 years since the college lost its accreditation, with the campus in need of repair.

Erinn Rochelle, a Barber-Scotia alum spoke to WBTV about how she would love to see things back up and running on campus, but she has her doubts.

“Oh my gosh, the experience I had there, I mean I actually met my son’s father there. I met some of my closest friends there. I have great memories of the time I was there at Barber-Scotia,” said Rochelle.

While attending Barber-Scotia in the early 2000s, Rochelle has fond memories of what the school used to be, but she’s disappointed by what it has become.

“It’s gonna take 10s of million of dollars to revitalize that school and get it where it was in 2003 and 2004 when it lost its accreditation,” said Rochelle.

When it comes to turning everything around, on Saturday the college spoke about a five-year plan, that would still work with the city and county officials.

It’s been nearly four years since the school said it held its last graduation in 2019.

Dorms for students on campus were condemned in 2014.

The college board is asking for more time to make repairs and restore its tax-exempt status, along with canceling the schools’ debt. The college says they are in contact with potential donors and partners to help make it happen.

When it comes to that, Rochelle says it’s going to take a miracle.

“It will probably take celebrity status to get that school back up and going. Unfortunately, I do not see that happening,” said Rochelle.

In a statement, Concord City Council says a task force was dissolved due to resistance from the college. That is a claim Barber-Scotia officials deny.

The city released a statement, saying in part:

“We have earnestly tried to engage Barber-Scotia College officials, and have been transparent and genuine in our support of the college and the work of the Task Force. Despite our efforts and financial commitment, Barber-Scotia College officials refuse to work in partnership with us, and have continuously obstructed the work of the Task Force.”

Overall, the college is asking for the city to back off and allow the school’s new administration time to work things out.

