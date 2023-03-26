PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm

A Mississippi city is mourning the loss of a man who died shielding his wife from a storm.
By Bradley Davis
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SILVER CITY, Miss. (WAPT) – The small community of Silver City suffered severe storm damage Friday night.

Robert Lee and his wife sheltered in their bathroom as a tornado blew through. Volunteers said Lee died covering his wife to protect her from a falling beam.

Lee’s wife is still recovering in the hospital after needing surgery due to her injuries.

Humphreys County Circuit Clerk Timaka James-Jones said Silver City is the type of community where everyone knows everybody, and everyone knew Lee.

During the storm, the bottom of a trailer home about 50 yards away cut through Lee’s home and went straight into the bathroom.

Alderman Marvin Jones said he was shocked at the loss of Lee.

“I literally spoke with him yesterday, the day of the tornado,” he said. “Talked with him about 30 minutes, so when I heard about it I was just speechless.”

James-Jones said Lee leaves a lasting legacy.

“Kind person, very bubbly spirit, always outgoing, wonderful teacher, outdoorsmen, and just all around great person,” she said.

That legacy will be carried on by a recovering Silver City.

“We have no other choice but to rebuild and to look at Silver City as an opportunity to grow stronger,” James-Jones said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

