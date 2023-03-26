PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Flu
1 killed, another seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash

The crash happened on South Tryon Street early Sunday morning.
Medic said one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on South Tryon Street on Sunday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in southwest Charlotte early Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened on South Tryon Street near Erwin Road before 1:15 a.m.

Police said one vehicle flipped in the incident, leading to the closure of the road.

Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene and took another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

