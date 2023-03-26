1 killed, another seriously injured in southwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in southwest Charlotte early Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the crash happened on South Tryon Street near Erwin Road before 1:15 a.m.

Police said one vehicle flipped in the incident, leading to the closure of the road.

Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene and took another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

