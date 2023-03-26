PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 dead, 1 injured in Gastonia officer-involved shooting

No officers were hurt.
Gastonia Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting off Osceola Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Gastonia.

Officers with Gastonia Police Department said they were called out to a home on Osceola Street around 5 a.m. with reports of a man threatening a woman with a gun.

Investigators believe a man shot at another adult male, then a GPD officer shot the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were hurt, according to police.

This is a developing situation. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

You can also watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

