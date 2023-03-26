1 dead, 1 injured in Gastonia officer-involved shooting
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Gastonia.
Officers with Gastonia Police Department said they were called out to a home on Osceola Street around 5 a.m. with reports of a man threatening a woman with a gun.
Investigators believe a man shot at another adult male, then a GPD officer shot the suspect.
The suspect died at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
No officers were hurt, according to police.
