1 dead, 1 injured in Gastonia officer-involved shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Gastonia.

Officers with Gastonia Police Department said they were called out to a home on Osceola Street around 5 a.m. with reports of a man threatening a woman with a gun.

Investigators believe a man shot at another adult male, then a GPD officer shot the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were hurt, according to police.

