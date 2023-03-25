Woman killed in Rock Hill shooting

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The shooting happened on Friedheim Road early Saturday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Friedheim Road, near Friedheim Park, for a shooting call around 12:10 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a 33-year-old woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

EMS took the woman to Piedmont Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police were told that a dark-colored sedan may have been involved in the incident.

Officials have not yet released the name of the woman.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.

Related: 19-year-old killed in York County shooting

