Widespread showers move out Saturday afternoon as weekend turns dry and warm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will not be a washout but there will be more chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening. The second half of the weekend looks dry and warm, but rain chances will return on Monday.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Showers and t-storms, warm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm.

Monday: AM showers then partly cloudy, mild.

Showers and thunderstorms will taper off by this afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies.

Forecast over the next few hours. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

During the evening hours there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms south of Charlotte; highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight, will be mostly clear and breezy with lows in the 50s.

Our Sunday looks gorgeous. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Another cold front will head our way on Monday, bringing a good chance for showers and some rumbles of thunder Monday morning. Gradual clearing is expected by Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

