PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Scientists create mice from 2 biological male parents

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs...
The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.(Prof. Hayashi, Osaka University)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time.

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.

When implanted into female mice, the eggs produced healthy pups, according to research published this month in the journal Nature.

The proof-of-concept research could expand the possibilities for future fertility treatments, including for same-sex couples.

However, scientists warn there is still much to learn before cultured cells can be used to produce human eggs in a lab dish.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News: Seven students, bus driver all got sick on bus #372 from Hanford Dole Elementary...
8 students, driver taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’ on Rowan County bus
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kannapolis on Thursday night.
37-year-old killed in Kannapolis motorcycle crash
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas
Man rescues woman as her vehicle sinks into intense Missouri floodwaters.
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South
Kim Jong Un claims he has drones that can create radioactive tsunamis.
Kim Jong Un takes threats to new level
A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify...
Judge: Meadows, former Trump aides must testify to Jan. 6 grand jury