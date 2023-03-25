Man injured in drive-by shooting outside of Kannapolis store

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was injured after he was struck by gunfire at a Kannapolis store on Friday evening.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at Coddle Creek Grocery on Mooresville Road.

The man was hit by a bullet while exiting the store after a suspect fired while driving by the scene.

Police said the vehicle involved is a white 2010 Honda CR-V.

Investigators believe several people were inside the car at the time of the shooting.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Alex Quigley at aquigley@kannpolisnc.gov.

Related: Charlotte neighborhood shaken after 13-year-old injured in drive-by shooting

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.