Man injured in drive-by shooting outside of Kannapolis store

The man was shot as he was exiting Coddle Creek Grocery on Mooresville Road.
A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Kannapolis on Friday evening.
A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Kannapolis on Friday evening.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was injured after he was struck by gunfire at a Kannapolis store on Friday evening.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at Coddle Creek Grocery on Mooresville Road.

The man was hit by a bullet while exiting the store after a suspect fired while driving by the scene.

Police said the vehicle involved is a white 2010 Honda CR-V.

Investigators believe several people were inside the car at the time of the shooting.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Alex Quigley at aquigley@kannpolisnc.gov.

