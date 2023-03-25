Juvenile arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, guns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was arrested in northeast Charlotte after they were found to be in possession of drugs and multiple guns.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers received a tip about drug-related activity, which led them to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driving without a license plate displayed.

Following the traffic stop, officers searched the suspect’s vehicle and home due to probable cause.

During their search, officers seized three firearms, more than 800 grams of marijuana and more than 120 grams of mushrooms.

Police arrested the juvenile and charged them with possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Related: Two arrested on drug-trafficking, gun charges after Lincoln County investigation

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.