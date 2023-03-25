PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Juvenile arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, guns

Police searched the juvenile’s vehicle and home before the arrest.
Police seized three guns, narcotics and cash in Charlotte, leading to a juvenile's arrest.
Police seized three guns, narcotics and cash in Charlotte, leading to a juvenile's arrest.(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was arrested in northeast Charlotte after they were found to be in possession of drugs and multiple guns.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers received a tip about drug-related activity, which led them to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driving without a license plate displayed.

Following the traffic stop, officers searched the suspect’s vehicle and home due to probable cause.

During their search, officers seized three firearms, more than 800 grams of marijuana and more than 120 grams of mushrooms.

Police arrested the juvenile and charged them with possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Related: Two arrested on drug-trafficking, gun charges after Lincoln County investigation

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kannapolis on Thursday night.
37-year-old killed in Kannapolis motorcycle crash
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Buckle, a clothing store inside the mall, is permanently closing this weekend.
Another store announces closure in Northlake Mall, new security measures to be unveiled soon

Latest News

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Kannapolis on Friday evening.
Man injured in drive-by shooting outside of Kannapolis store
Police provide update on north Charlotte homicide
Police provide update on north Charlotte homicide
Community shaken after 13-year-old shot in drive-by shooting
Charlotte neighborhood shaken after 13-year-old injured in drive-by shooting
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) runs during an NFL football game between the Carolina...
Panthers sign Piñeiro, Chark as NFL Draft nears