Tyrrell County “Last Resort” wildfire burns 4,500 acres.

TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of emergency responders are dealing with a several thousand acre wildfire here in the East.

John Cook with the North Carolina Forest Service said that the fire is near Lake Phelps in Tyrrell County.

Cook said that the blaze started Friday on private land then moved onto Pocosin Lakes Wildlife Refuge.

We’re told that somewhere between 4,000 and 4,500 acres have burned with 0% contained.

Around 40 people are fighting the fire but more are coming in with an incident management team, Cook said they are working between Icabod and J. Canal Road.

Private land owners and farmers have been impacted by the fire.

Cook said that the cause is under investigation and that type 3 incident management team will take over on March 26th.

Cook noted there will be significant smoke production because fires like this tend to burn down into the organic peat soil.

