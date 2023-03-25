PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Days declared for next two days as shower, storm chances return

Showers and thunderstorms will taper off by this afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few slow-moving frontal boundaries to our south and west will keep chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through Monday morning.

  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Sct. showers and storms.
  • First Alert Weather Day Monday: AM showers and storms, PM clearing.
  • Tuesday: Isolated showers, mild.

After a wet start to the morning, Saturday wraps up dry and windy. Overnight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s.

Rain chances over the next week.
Rain chances over the next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Sunday the cold front will stall to our south, giving us the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms from Charlotte to the upstate of South Carolina. Highs will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Another cold front will head our way on Monday bringing a good chance for showers and some rumbles of thunder Monday morning.

Gradual clearing is expected by Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A few isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

