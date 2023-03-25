PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Driver airlifted to hospital after serious crash on I-77 in Cornelius

The crash happened on I-77 North on Saturday morning.
A person had to be airlifted to the hospital Saturday morning after a crash on I-77 in Cornelius.
A person had to be airlifted to the hospital Saturday morning after a crash on I-77 in Cornelius.(Cornelius-Lemley Fire and Rescue)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A person had to be airlifted to the hospital Saturday morning after they were involved in a serious crash on I-77 in Cornelius.

According to Cornelius-Lemley Fire and Rescue, the crash happened between exits 28 and 30 after the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

Following the crash, the driver got out of the car to retrieve items from the passenger side.

While they were outside of the car, another vehicle collided with it, pinning the driver inside of their car.

Once at the scene, Cornelius, Davidson and Mount Mourne fire departments worked to extricate the driver.

Firefighters and Medic gave the patient medical care until a helicopter arrived.

According to NCDOT information, the crash closed part of I-77 North from approximately 6:30-8 a.m.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking News: Seven students, bus driver all got sick on bus #372 from Hanford Dole Elementary...
8 students, driver released from hospital after ‘medical emergency’ on Rowan County bus
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kannapolis on Thursday night.
37-year-old killed in Kannapolis motorcycle crash
GRAPHIC: Horse, woman recovering after vicious dog attacks horse-drawn carriage in Union County
GRAPHIC: Horse, woman recovering after vicious dog attacks horse-drawn carriage in Union County

Latest News

Woman killed in Rock Hill shooting
A wildfire in Tyrrell County burns in the distance.
UPDATE: Tyrrell County “Last Resort” wildfire still 0% contained
NC Treasurer Dale Folwell announced his 2024 run for governorship on Saturday.
North Carolina treasurer Folwell running for governor in 2024
Police are investigating a homicide on Friedheim Road in Rock Hill on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in Rock Hill shooting