Driver airlifted to hospital after serious crash on I-77 in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A person had to be airlifted to the hospital Saturday morning after they were involved in a serious crash on I-77 in Cornelius.

According to Cornelius-Lemley Fire and Rescue, the crash happened between exits 28 and 30 after the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

Following the crash, the driver got out of the car to retrieve items from the passenger side.

While they were outside of the car, another vehicle collided with it, pinning the driver inside of their car.

Once at the scene, Cornelius, Davidson and Mount Mourne fire departments worked to extricate the driver.

Firefighters and Medic gave the patient medical care until a helicopter arrived.

According to NCDOT information, the crash closed part of I-77 North from approximately 6:30-8 a.m.

