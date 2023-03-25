PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte neighborhood shaken after 13-year-old injured in drive-by shooting

The teen was hit by gunfire early Friday morning on Flagler Lane.
The teenager was shot early Friday morning on Flagler Drive in northwest Charlotte.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A northwest Charlotte family is shaken after their home was a targeted in a drive-by shooting.

“I’ve been here like 20, over 20 years, and I never had an issue...we have never had an issue at all,” Sharon Dye said. “I’m surprised it happened at all, we’ve never had anything to that extent.”

The shooting happened early Friday morning on Flagler Lane, not far from Brookshire Boulevard.

One woman said she heard at least several shots ring out.

“Definitely 10, it was boom, boom, boom, boom, in a whole line,” she said recounting the incident.

People living in this neighborhood were shocked to hear of a drive-by shooting so close to home.

The early-morning shooting left the home riddled with bullet holes.

Aside from the 13-year-old, a 1-year-old and 11-year-old were also inside the home, as well as their mother.

“It’s unfortunate, I think that little boy waits at the bus stop everyday with my 12-year-old daughter,” a neighbor said. “She’s going to be shaken up too, I didn’t want to mention anything to her on the way out to her bus stop, but I’m sure she’ll come home and tell me.”

The gun violence strikes too close to home for their neighbors and they’re hoping there’s an end in sight for crime in the city.

“I work at night, and I just want to know and feel comfortable when I’m out, and when I step out of my house, I want to feel safe,” Dye said.

As for the status of that 13-year-old, a relative said Friday afternoon the teen was out of the hospital and doing okay.

CMPD is still looking for the suspect and more information surrounding the shooting.

Related: 13-year-old shot in northwest Charlotte drive-by shooting

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kannapolis on Thursday night.
37-year-old killed in Kannapolis motorcycle crash
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Buckle, a clothing store inside the mall, is permanently closing this weekend.
Another store announces closure in Northlake Mall, new security measures to be unveiled soon

Latest News

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Kannapolis on Friday evening.
Man injured in drive-by shooting outside of Kannapolis store
Police provide update on north Charlotte homicide
Police provide update on north Charlotte homicide
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) runs during an NFL football game between the Carolina...
Panthers sign Piñeiro, Chark as NFL Draft nears
Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Friday evening.
CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte after man found dead near cemetery