Charlotte neighborhood shaken after 13-year-old injured in drive-by shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A northwest Charlotte family is shaken after their home was a targeted in a drive-by shooting.

“I’ve been here like 20, over 20 years, and I never had an issue...we have never had an issue at all,” Sharon Dye said. “I’m surprised it happened at all, we’ve never had anything to that extent.”

The shooting happened early Friday morning on Flagler Lane, not far from Brookshire Boulevard.

at the time of the shooting and were not injured. The preliminary investigation indicates this incident was not random. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. (3/4) — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 24, 2023

One woman said she heard at least several shots ring out.

“Definitely 10, it was boom, boom, boom, boom, in a whole line,” she said recounting the incident.

People living in this neighborhood were shocked to hear of a drive-by shooting so close to home.

The early-morning shooting left the home riddled with bullet holes.

Aside from the 13-year-old, a 1-year-old and 11-year-old were also inside the home, as well as their mother.

“It’s unfortunate, I think that little boy waits at the bus stop everyday with my 12-year-old daughter,” a neighbor said. “She’s going to be shaken up too, I didn’t want to mention anything to her on the way out to her bus stop, but I’m sure she’ll come home and tell me.”

The gun violence strikes too close to home for their neighbors and they’re hoping there’s an end in sight for crime in the city.

“I work at night, and I just want to know and feel comfortable when I’m out, and when I step out of my house, I want to feel safe,” Dye said.

As for the status of that 13-year-old, a relative said Friday afternoon the teen was out of the hospital and doing okay.

CMPD is still looking for the suspect and more information surrounding the shooting.

