Two separate fires break out minutes apart in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two fires within a few minutes of each other kept Matthews firefighters busy overnight.

One happened just outside the Levine campus of Central Piedmont Community College there on CPCC Lane. The other happened just five miles away on Jerry Lane. The two fires were about 15 minutes apart.

In the first fire, firefighters arrived near CPCC’s campus and found a barn fully engulfed. There was a car inside the barn, which was virtually destroyed by the very intense flames.

A barn near Central Piedmont Community College in Matthews was virtually destroyed by an overnight fire. (Source: WBTV)

There is no word on a cause for that fire. No injuries were reported.

The second fire happened just a few miles up the road on Jerry Lane. This was a garage fire, but due to it being attached to the house, it did spread to the home.

A car was destroyed and there was a lot of damage to the house as well. No one was home at the time.

There wasn’t a hydrant nearby, so crews had to rely on a tanker for water. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of that fire as well.

Due to the two fires being within a few minutes of each other, crews from surrounding departments were called in to help with the response.

