PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Two separate fires break out minutes apart in Matthews

One happened just outside the Levine campus of Central Piedmont Community College, while the other happened just five miles away on Jerry Lane.
The two fires were about 15 minutes apart.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two fires within a few minutes of each other kept Matthews firefighters busy overnight.

One happened just outside the Levine campus of Central Piedmont Community College there on CPCC Lane. The other happened just five miles away on Jerry Lane. The two fires were about 15 minutes apart.

In the first fire, firefighters arrived near CPCC’s campus and found a barn fully engulfed. There was a car inside the barn, which was virtually destroyed by the very intense flames.

A barn near Central Piedmont Community College in Matthews was virtually destroyed by an...
A barn near Central Piedmont Community College in Matthews was virtually destroyed by an overnight fire.(Source: WBTV)

There is no word on a cause for that fire. No injuries were reported.

The second fire happened just a few miles up the road on Jerry Lane. This was a garage fire, but due to it being attached to the house, it did spread to the home.

A car was destroyed and there was a lot of damage to the house as well. No one was home at the time.

There wasn’t a hydrant nearby, so crews had to rely on a tanker for water. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of that fire as well.

Due to the two fires being within a few minutes of each other, crews from surrounding departments were called in to help with the response.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on these fires as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations

Latest News

Starting on Saturday, March 25, drivers will have to pay to park in metered spaces in uptown...
Free parking in uptown Charlotte, South End ends on Saturday
Free parking in uptown Charlotte, South End ends on Saturday
Two separate fires break out minutes apart in Matthews
Police say a child was shot in a drive-by shooting on Flagler Lane in northwest Charlotte.
Child shot in northwest Charlotte drive-by shooting