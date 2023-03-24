PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘This violence has got to stop’: Family pleads for end to teen violence in Charlotte

A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly killing two people in east Charlotte on Sunday night.
Five teenagers have been involved in homicides in Charlotte this year.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Youth violence continues to plague the city of Charlotte. Just this week, a 16-year-old was arrested for the murder of two people off The Plaza on Sunday night.

The family of one of the victims is pleading for help to stop youth violence in the city.

“It’s been rough, it’s been rough for all of us,” Howell Montgomery, the uncle of Michael Brown Jr., said. “At the age of 21, he lost his life. We have three lives that’s gone, for what?”

The second victim, Jareese Florybert, was only 16 years old.

“We’re definitely going to have to change, something going to have change somewhere down the line,” Montgomery said.

Leaders in Mecklenburg County understand youth violence is a growing issue in our communities.

“This is certainly a crisis, we need to look at it like a crisis and address it as such,” County Commissioner Mark Jerrell said. “Anytime you have two young people tragically lose their lives, it would be irresponsible to say enough is being done.”

The commissioner acknowledges work is happening to reduce violence.

He believes people are hopeless and need more opportunities in life to deter them from violence.

“We have to continue to shape policies and put forth policies that can really, positively impact people’s lives, and the people that we represent,” Jarrell said.

As Brown’s family continues to mourn, they’re asking for change – and one that involves everyone.

“This violence has got to stop, it definitely got to stop,” Montgomery said.

Jarrell said this effort needs the involvement of elected leaders, law enforcement and the community coming together. He believes another strategy is looking at other cities to see what works to reduce youth violence.

Related: Atrium Health explores solutions as gun violence overwhelms hospital, community

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert
Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old found
Revaluations are popping into mailboxes across Mecklenburg County for homeowners and some are...
Some Mecklenburg Co. homeowners shocked by property revaluations
Nhekiyi Chambers
Salisbury woman tried to burn bowling alley shooting victim’s car, police say
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area

Latest News

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Kannapolis
Cody Carpenter
Missing 19-year-old found, CMPD says
Buckle, a clothing store inside the mall, is permanently closing this weekend.
Another store announces closure in Northlake Mall, new security measures to be unveiled soon
Kayson Osiah Monk
Amber Alert issued for 9-month-old from Greensboro