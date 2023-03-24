‘This violence has got to stop’: Family pleads for end to teen violence in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Youth violence continues to plague the city of Charlotte. Just this week, a 16-year-old was arrested for the murder of two people off The Plaza on Sunday night.

The family of one of the victims is pleading for help to stop youth violence in the city.

“It’s been rough, it’s been rough for all of us,” Howell Montgomery, the uncle of Michael Brown Jr., said. “At the age of 21, he lost his life. We have three lives that’s gone, for what?”

The second victim, Jareese Florybert, was only 16 years old.

“We’re definitely going to have to change, something going to have change somewhere down the line,” Montgomery said.

Leaders in Mecklenburg County understand youth violence is a growing issue in our communities.

“This is certainly a crisis, we need to look at it like a crisis and address it as such,” County Commissioner Mark Jerrell said. “Anytime you have two young people tragically lose their lives, it would be irresponsible to say enough is being done.”

The commissioner acknowledges work is happening to reduce violence.

He believes people are hopeless and need more opportunities in life to deter them from violence.

“We have to continue to shape policies and put forth policies that can really, positively impact people’s lives, and the people that we represent,” Jarrell said.

As Brown’s family continues to mourn, they’re asking for change – and one that involves everyone.

“This violence has got to stop, it definitely got to stop,” Montgomery said.

Jarrell said this effort needs the involvement of elected leaders, law enforcement and the community coming together. He believes another strategy is looking at other cities to see what works to reduce youth violence.

